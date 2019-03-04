'A great talent lost' - The Prodigy star Keith Flint found dead at the age of 49

The Prodigy star Keith Flint has been found dead at his Essex home. He was 49.

The singer, who was born in London, was reportedly found by police on Monday morning. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

An Essex Police spokesperson said, “We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday, March 4.

“We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

East of England Ambulance services were called to the scene where an unnamed man was initially found unconscious. An ambulance was sent but the man, later reported to be Flint, was pronounced dead at the scene."

Flint's fellow The Prodigy members Liam Howlett and Maxim issued a statement reading, "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint.

"A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

Liam Howlett and Keith Flint (right) of The Prodigy in 2009 (Yui Mok/PA)

Keith Charles Flint was born on September 17 1969 in Redbridge, East London. As a child he moved to Braintree, Essex, where he met The Prodigy co-founder Liam Howlett at a nightclub.

Formed in 1990 by Flint, Howlett, Maxim, Sharky, and Leeroy Thornhill, The Prodigy went on to become one of the most successful electronic music acts of all time, selling 30 million records worldwide, and creating seven number one albums.

Keith Flint performs on the Radio One stage at the Park music festival at Strathallan in Perthshire (Andrew MIlligan/PA)

Music for the Jilted Generation was their first number one record.

Their singles 'Firestarter' and 'Breathe', featuring Flint's vocals, were both released in 1996 and both reached number one in the UK. He provided vocals to several other tracks on the band's 1997 album The Fat of the Land and his vocals feature on the 2009 album Invaders Must Die.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was among those paying tribute this afternoon. He tweeted, "Sad to hear of untimely death of Keith Flint today. Music for the Jilted Generation is a landmark album. A great talent lost.”

Other fans, peers, and celebrities from the world of music and beyond have also been paying tribute on social media.

Radio broadcaster Jo Whiley tweeted: "Oh this is sad news. The death of Keith Flint.

"Whenever our paths crossed he was an absolute sweetheart. Really lovely. Incredible iconic frontman with a soft centre. #RIPKeithFlint."

Ed Simons of The Chemical Brothers tweeted: "Oh gosh, so sad to hear about Keith Flint, he was always great fun to be around and very kind to Tom and I when we first started doing shows together.. great man."

Singer Beverley Knight wrote: "I just heard, and I am heartbroken. Once the most innovative, fearless, ballsy bands to grace a stage and Keith was perfection up front.

"We have lost a Titan. #KeithFlint #Prodigy."

A post from electronic music duo Chase and Status said: "Absolutely devastated to hear the tragic news that the legend Keith Flint from @the_prodigy has passed away.

"Our thoughts & condolences are with all his friends and family. We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Keith and the life changing music they made and championed. RIP."

Actress Kathy Burke tweeted: “He did what all music stars are meant to do; he frightened your mums and dads. RIP Keith Flint.”

This week the band announced they would release a limited edition 7" for Record Store Day on April 13 and had just released their latest album, No Tourists, in November. It was their seventh consecutive number one record.

The Prodigy are scheduled to go on a US tour later this year, and they are also due to perform at London’s South West Four festival in August.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

