‘A big mistake’ – Ronan Keating reveals Boyzone passed up on song that later became U2 hit

Ronan Keating has admitted that Boyzone passing up on a song that later became a hit for U2 was a “big mistake.”

The singer told 98FM’s Big Breakfast of how U2’s single Sweetest Thing, which was originally recorded in 1987 and later released as a single in 1998, almost became a Boyzone song.

However, the boys ultimately passed on the song as it didn’t suit their sound but were invited to star in the music video alongside Bono and the gang.

The 44-year-old explained: “We were [in the Sweetest Thing music video]. We had a great day shooting with the lads. They asked us to be in the video for the Sweetest Thing.

“Well, actually, if I go back even longer, Bono gave us the song the Sweetest Thing, to Boyzone. It was a gift to Boyzone.

“And we tried it in the studio and afterwards the record company and people, they felt it wasn’t sounding like a Boyzone song, so it was never released.

“So, there is a version somewhere of Boyzone singing Sweetest Thing, which I would love to hear because I’ve never heard it.

“Then the lads went, ‘Well if you don’t want it, we’re gonna record it,’ and they did and had a huge hit with it. So, big mistake on our part.

“But they very kindly asked us to be in the video and it was just off Merrion Square. We spent the day with them.”

The Dubliner also revealed that he has new music on the way.

Video of the Day

He said: “I’ve a brand new album coming out in November. It’s something special that I was in Dublin shooting and filming for.

“I’m not talking about it just yet but it’s something very exciting and very important to me and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it,” he added.