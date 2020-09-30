1D stars make €600k from comfort of the couch

NIALL Horan and his One Direction bandmates made a cool €600,000 from their tenth anniversary celebrations, without playing a single song.

Fans had hoped for a virtual reunion concert or some event to mark the day the group first formed on July 23, 2010.

But when nothing was announced, directioners around the world held their own celebrations in the form of parties and live-streaming events.

Extra streams meant that the boys - Mullingar man Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne - made over half a million sterling in less than one week.

Their Spotify streams, where every stream is worth £0.0034 (€0.0037), increased by 159.5 million in the week following their anniversary.

This meant they earned more than £540,132 (€597,539) through the app in just one week, according to data analysed by Bad Blood Bank.

With Apple Music, Amazon Music and Deezer taken into account, their earnings were probably much higher.

STREAMS

One Direction's most popular songs, Story of My Life, What Makes You Beautiful and Best Song Ever saw a collective 17.3 million stream increase as fans took a trip down memory lane.

When it comes to the boys' solo songs, former member Zayn Malik's Pillowtalk boasted the highest earnings per follower than any of the others' solo tracks.

Malik, who recently had a baby daughter with supermodel Gigi Hadid, remained tight-lipped on the day of the group's 10-year anniversary after he quit the band in 2015.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, Horan already has a fortune of €56m.

He released his debut solo album Flicker in 2017 and his enormously successful second album, Heartbreak Weather, in March 2020.

