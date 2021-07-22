| 21.8°C Dublin

Music fans arrive at Latitude Festival amid heatwave

The event is taking place in Suffolk.

Festivalgoers in the campsite at Latitude Festival (Jacob King/PA)

By Tom Horton, PA

Music fans have begun to arrive at Latitude Festival.

The event, which is expected to be attended by around 40,000 people, is part of the Government’s Events Research Programme.

Headliners for the event, which is taking place at the Henham Park estate near the Suffolk coast, include Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bastille and Bombay Bicycle Club.

(Jacob King/PA)

Festivalgoers were pictured arriving at the festival on Thursday amid the heatwave.

However according to the Met Office, the high temperatures are not set to last and the heatwave will dissipate over the weekend.

Weather will become unsettled with patches of rain likely to move through the area on Saturday and Sunday, the forecaster said.

(Jacob King/PA)

Earlier this month, the festival organisers said a number of ministers and MPs will be among the crowds at the event.

Social distancing measures were lifted in England on Monday meaning music festivals can go ahead, however some events including Glastonbury and Womad have been cancelled for 2021.

