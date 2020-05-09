Music boss who launched Sean Combs and Mary J Blige dies aged 59

Andre Harrell, the Uptown Records founder who shaped the sound of hip-hop and R&B in the late 80s and 90s, has died aged 59.

Harrell helped promote acts such as Mary J Blige and Heavy D, and also launched the career of mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Outlets including Variety and Billboard, which cited sources, reported his death.

Russell Simmons, who Harrell worked for at Def Jam Records before debuting Uptown, and Teddy Riley, whose career was launched by Harrell, were among Harrell’s close friends who posted about his death on social media.

Harrell launched his New York City-based label in 1986, eventually dominating the urban music scene with multiple hit songs and platinum-selling albums.

He first found success in the late 80s with debut albums from Heavy D & the Boyz, Al B. Sure! and Guy, the R&B trio that also included mega-producer Riley, the leader of the New Jack Swing movement.

In 1990, Diddy entered Harrell’s office.

He received an internship at Uptown and quickly rose the ranks after finding success with just-signed acts including R&B group Jodeci and Blige, who was dubbed the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul with the release of her 1992 debut, What’s The 411?

Uptown also released Notorious B.I.G.’s first single, 1993’s Party and Bull—- which was featured on a film soundtrack.

Diddy often credits Harrell with giving him the tools to find success in music and life, even saying Harrell was like a father figure to him.

“Andre Harrell influenced me the most and I don’t know if that will ever change,” Diddy said in an interview with HipHollywood.

In 1993, though, Harrell let Diddy go from Uptown. Harrell said one of the reasons he fired Diddy was because MCA Records — the label’s distributor — did not want to release B.I.G.’s debut album because of its raw and rough subject matter about street life.

“I didn’t want to sit there and be the one confining Puff because the corporation was telling me to do that. I’m not built that way,” Harrell said in an interview with Wall Street Journal in 2014.

“I told Puff he needs to go and create his own opportunity: ‘You’re red-hot right now. I’m really letting you go so you can get rich.’”

Diddy quickly launched Bad Boy Records, taking B.I.G. with him and releasing his classic album Ready To Die in 1994.

“And Biggie Smalls ended up becoming my favourite rapper,” Harrell told WSJ.

Harrell was born in the Harlem borough of New York in 1960. He was part of the rap duo Dr. Jeckyll & Mr. Hyde, releasing several songs before dropping their debut album, The Champagne Of Rap, in 1985.

Harrell began working for Simmons at Def Jam in the 80s, quickly becoming an executive and helping build the careers for acts such as Run-DMC and LL Cool J.

“So many can say they are successful because Andre Harrell gave them their start. He was so beloved because he made his living uplifting others,” Simmons posted on Saturday on Instagram. “We celebrate him in his passing because we were so blessed for his presence… He gave everything he had. God makes the best plans R.I.P @andreharrell.”

Several members of the entertainment community mourned Harrell’s death on social media, including Swizz Beatz, Erykah Badu, L.A. Reid, D-Nice and Lena Waithe. Usher called Harrell a “KING” in his post.

Why Andre 😢😢😢 My heart is breaking and I can't stop crying. He was an amazing friend and I will miss him forever. 😢 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) May 9, 2020

“My heart is breaking and I can’t stop crying. He was an amazing friend and I will miss him forever,” Mariah Carey tweeted.

Questlove of The Roots wrote an emotional post, calling Harrell’s death “a staggering loss”.

“He gave you the best soundtracks of your life man and you didn’t even know it. We never gave him his flowers,” he continued. “He redefined the party!”

