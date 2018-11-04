Entertainment Music

Sunday 4 November 2018

MTV Europe Music Awards: The winners

The awards were handed out at a ceremony in Bilbao, Spain.

Marshmello (PA)
Marshmello (PA)

By Craig Simpson, Press Association

Camila Cabello was the big winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards, but a host of other artists were also honoured.

Here are the main winners:

Best Artist – Camila Cabello

Best Song – Camila Cabello (Havana)

Best US Act – Camila Cabello

Best Electronic – Marshmello

Best Pop – Dua Lipa

ipanews_4dd61589-0192-4bba-be7f-43f73f694206_embedded239512532
Dua Lipa (PA)

Best Video – Camila Cabello (Havana)

Best Alternative – Panic! At The Disco

Best Hip Hop – Nicki Minaj

Best New Artist – Cardi B

Best Rock Artist – 5 Seconds Of Summer

Best Live Artist – Shawn Mendes

ipanews_4dd61589-0192-4bba-be7f-43f73f694206_embedded238113515
Shawn Mendes (PA)

Global Icon – Janet Jackson

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top