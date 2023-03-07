| 3.7°C Dublin

MP attends Australian parliament dressed as Tina Turner for cancer fundraiser

‘I know at least one of the questions you’re asking, Mr Speaker, and yes this is for a dare,’ said Sussan Ley MP.

The deputy leader of Australia&rsquo;s Liberal Party turned heads and raised money in parliament by attending dressed as musical icon Tina Turner (Parlview/PA) Expand

By Max McLean, PA

The deputy leader of Australia’s Liberal Party turned heads and raised money in parliament by attending dressed as musical icon Tina Turner.

Donning a striking wig and a black dress, Sussan Ley, MP for the New South Wales seat of Farrer, was welcomed to the House of Representatives “with some nervousness” by the Speaker on Tuesday.

