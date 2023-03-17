| 12.2°C Dublin

Mozambicans march to honour protest rapper after death aged 38

Memorial marches are planned in every major city on Saturday.

Protesters take part in a march supporting rapper Azagaia in Maputo, Mozambique (Tom Gauld/AP) Expand

By Tom Gould, Associated Press

Mozambicans are planning marches across the country to honour Azagaia, a popular protest rapper and fierce government critic, who died last week.

Memorial marches are planned in every major city on Saturday for the musician who died after an epileptic seizure aged 38.

