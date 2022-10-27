Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars announces retirement due to health issues

Motley Crue founding guitarist Mick Mars has announced he will no longer tour with the band in 2023 citing health challenges.

The band, which has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, also consists of bassist Nikki Sixx, lead singer Vince Neil and drummer Tommy Lee.

A joint statement said: “While change is never easy, we accept Mick’s decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health.

Guitarist Mick Mars from Motley Crue

Guitarist Mick Mars from Motley Crue

“We have watched Mick manage his Ankylosing Spondylitis for decades and he has always managed it with utmost courage and grace.

“To say ‘enough is enough’ is the ultimate act of courage. Mick’s sound helped define Motley Crue from the minute he plugged in his guitar at our very first rehearsal together.

“The rest, as they say, is history. We’ll continue to honour his musical legacy.”

The group said they will “carry out Mick’s wish” and continue to tour the world as planned in 2023.

“No doubt will it take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick’s shoes so we are grateful that our good friend, John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward.”

“We’ll see all you Crueheads out on the road,” the statement added.

John 5, real name John Lowery, said he is “honoured” to carry on Mars’ legacy and is “looking forward” to playing the band’s classic songs.

The American hard rock band, formed in 1981, are best known for tracks Home Sweet Home, Kickstart My Heart and Girls Girls Girls.