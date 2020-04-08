Mother Monster Lady Gaga discusses plans for marriage and children

Lady Gaga has spoken about her desire to get married and have children.

The singer and A Star Is Born actress, who is dating the tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky, said she still has a great deal she wants to achieve – and that includes building her own family.

Asked what she wants out of life, she told InStyle magazine: “Marriage. More music, more movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation.

“I want to do way more philanthropy. I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together.

“I have a lot of dreams and hopes. What I will actually accomplish, I have no idea, but I know that I’ll be doing it with the people I love.”

The 34-year-old added: “I will say I am very excited to have kids. I look forward to being a mom.

“Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive. It’s so funny — everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, ‘Welcome to the Womb!'”

The star, who recently delayed the launch of her album Chromatica because of the coronavirus crisis, also clarified her approach to social media, explaining why she sometimes tweets random things like the letter “f” or “I don’t remember Artpop” (her third album).

She said: “I’m trying to crack the code that is the algorithm of the Internet, and I will do so in various ways.

“You may not always understand why an ‘f’ tweet gets that many likes. Who knows why? It was just a social experiment. I’m trying to understand people.”

She added “I post some things from my personal life, I post some things from my business life, I post some things from my musical life.

“But I will say that I’m not super-obsessed with reading comments or counting likes or making sure everybody loves everything.

“Honestly, sometimes I wonder if the people who invented social media all got in a room and went, ‘Let’s start something where nobody has to be brave and everybody can hide and be mean.’

“It’s not all bad, but a significant change has happened in culture as a result of it.

“This idea to socially network was supposed to bring us closer, but it built a bunch of walls and made it harder for us to be ourselves around each other.”

PA Media