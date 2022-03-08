Morgan Wallen wins ACM album of the year after being suspended for racial slur (John Locher/AP)

US country star Morgan Wallen has won album of the year at the 57th Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards, a year after being suspended by his label for using a racial slur.

The singer made no direct reference to the incident as he collected his prize at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas but thanked those who had “shown me grace along the way”.

A video, first published by US media outlet TMZ in early 2021, showed Wallen yelling profanities and a racial slur outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee.

And ACM Album of the Year goes to... Dangerous: The Double Album by @MorganWallen! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/4AcbMY0Zyf — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 8, 2022

Wallen said in a statement to TMZ that he was embarrassed and sorry for the “unacceptable and inappropriate” behaviour.

As well as being indefinitely suspended by Big Loud Records he was also removed from last year’s ACM ballot.

“The Academy does not condone or support intolerance or behaviour that does not align with our commitment and dedication to diversity and inclusion,” ACM said in a statement following the incident.

In his acceptance speech for the award, which he won for his album Dangerous: The Double Album, he thanked fans, collaborators and Jesus.

“When I started this album, I was a kid. By the time I put it out I was a father, and that’s become more important to me than anything else,” he said.

“To my son this album and this award will signify that his daddy was a fighter and that he chased his dreams and worked hard to make them a reality.“I’d like to thank my good lord and saviour Jesus Christ, my family, my close friends, my band… and everyone who has shown me grace along the way.”

The annual award show returned to Nevada this year after previously having aired from different US locations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

US country legend Dolly Parton hosted the ceremony and dedicated it to the people of Ukraine caught up in the ongoing conflict.