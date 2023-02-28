| 6.2°C Dublin

More artists announced for Reading and Leeds festivals

The sister events will return over the August bank holiday.

Mimi Webb is one of the latest acts to have been added to the bill for the Reading and Leeds festivals (Jonathan Hordle/PA) Expand

Mimi Webb is one of the latest acts to have been added to the bill for the Reading and Leeds festivals (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

British stars Mimi Webb, Holly Humberstone and Yard Act have been added to the line-up for the 2023 Reading and Leeds festivals.

The three-day sister events taking place on August 25-27 will see Billie Eilish become the youngest solo artist to top the bill alongside The Killers, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, Foals and Imagine Dragons, organisers previously said.

