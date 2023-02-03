| 9.2°C Dublin

Mo Gilligan ‘sees where Sam Smith is coming from’ over Brits female acts snub

The comedian said that people ‘always want to be represented in music, whatever faith they’re from or gender they are’.

Mo Gilligan at the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA) Expand

Mo Gilligan at the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Brit Awards host Mo Gilligan has said he sees where Sam Smith is “coming from”, after the singer expressed their frustration over the event announcing an all-male best artist category.

The annual ceremony scrapped its male and female categories in 2021, but attracted criticism this year after it emerged that one of its biggest categories, artist of the year, featured no women – despite an uptick in female artists or all-women groups across the board.

