| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Mo Gilligan pokes fun at Matt Hancock during the Brit Awards

He said that the former health secretary would soon be entering Love Island for Casa Amor.

Host Mo Gilligan attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London. (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

Host Mo Gilligan attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London. (Ian West/PA)

Host Mo Gilligan attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London. (Ian West/PA)

Host Mo Gilligan attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London. (Ian West/PA)

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The Brits host Mo Gilligan has made a joke about former health secretary Matt Hancock at the music awards.

The comedian, 34, was presenting the ceremony for the second year when he referenced the MP coming third on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! at the end of last year.

Most Watched

Privacy