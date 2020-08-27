Miranda Kerr ‘so happy’ for new parents Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

| 12.1°C Dublin
Miranda Kerr said she is “so happy” for ex-husband Orlando Bloom and his partner Katy Perry following the birth of their first child together.
Australian model Kerr was married to British actor Bloom for three years from 2010 and they have a son, nine-year-old Flynn.
Bloom, 43, and Perry, 35, have welcomed daughter Daisy Dove. The couple announced the news through Unicef and Kerr, 37, was one of the celebrities to congratulate them on the new arrival.
#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
Kerr, who is married to billionaire Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, said: “I’m so happy for you guys. Can’t wait to meet her.”
Other stars sending the couple their best wishes included Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, who wrote: “Yay!!! Congratulations so happy for you guys.”
Hollywood actor Justin Theroux said: “DAISSSSYYYY!!!!! WELCOME!!!! and Love to both Mama and Papa.”
And Marvel star Josh Brolin commented: “Yes!!!!!”
Perry and Bloom – who have been dating since 2016 and are engaged – announced the birth of their daughter on Thursday, saying they are “floating with love and wonder”.
The pair are both goodwill ambassadors for Unicef and marked Daisy’s arrival by setting up a donation page in aid of new mothers and their children.
Alongside a black-and-white snap of Perry and Bloom holding Daisy’s tiny hand, the couple said: “By supporting Unicef, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your (heart) can bloom with generosity.”
Perry is set to release her new album, Smile, on Friday.
PA Media