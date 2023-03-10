| 1.3°C Dublin

Close

Miley Cyrus: The Disney Channel star turned global musician

Despite her teen-friendly beginnings, the singer is now known for her rock ‘n’ roll vibe and often provocative performances.

Miley Cyrus: Disney Channel star turned global musician (Aaron Chown/PA) Expand

Close

Miley Cyrus: Disney Channel star turned global musician (Aaron Chown/PA)

Miley Cyrus: Disney Channel star turned global musician (Aaron Chown/PA)

Miley Cyrus: Disney Channel star turned global musician (Aaron Chown/PA)

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Miley Cyrus has gone from innocent child television star to an international musician, known for her rock ‘n’ roll vibe and often provocative performances.

As the US singer-songwriter releases her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, PA takes a look back at her rise to fame.

Most Watched

Privacy