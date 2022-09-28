Miley Cyrus remembers Taylor Hawkins as ‘my friend, my idol and my neighbour’

Miley Cyrus has remembered late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins ‘not just as a superstar’ but as her friend, idol and neighbour (Aaron Chown/PA)

Miley Cyrus has remembered late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins “not just as a superstar” but as “my friend, my idol and my neighbour”.

The US singer said the years she spent being neighbours with the 50-year-old musician in Los Angeles were “some of the most fun times of my life”.

Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia in March while the Foo Fighters were on tour in South America.

On Tuesday night, Cyrus joined an all-star lineup of rock legends at a special tribute concert for him in Los Angeles.

Cyrus shared a post to Instagram which included a previous audio recording of Hawkins, in which he tells her he is listening to the track and that she would “kill it”.

“A personal request from the legend himself. #TaylorHawkins my friend, my idol…. My neighbour,” she captioned the post.

“Growing up on a farm I never could see the light of another house nearby, but living by Taylor for the years that I did out in LA were some of the most fun times of my life.

“I miss Taylor so much like everybody else. It was such an honour to celebrate him last night and perform w @defleppard.

“So lucky to have known him not just as a superstar but to have spent time watching him just be a dad and a husband!

“Last night was the most special way to remember the MOST special person! @foofighters forever.”

Other artists on the roster for the concert included big names such as Pink, Wolfgang Van Halen, Alanis Morrissette, Brian May as well as members of The Darkness, Rush and Motley Crue.

The show followed a previous concert on September 3 at Wembley Arena in London, which saw the band joined by Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John and Liam Gallagher, among other famous faces from the UK music world.