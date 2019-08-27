Miley Cyrus in emotional VMAs performance following Liam Hemsworth split

Miley Cyrus debuted a new song as she performed for the first time following her split with Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus debuted a new song as she performed for the first time following her split with Liam Hemsworth.

Australian actor Hemsworth filed for divorce earlier this month, less than a year after the couple tied the knot after a decade of on-again off-again dating.

Cyrus, 26, made a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday and performed Slide Away on TV for the first time.

The track appears to be a break-up song and the performance aired in black-and-white.

It contains the lyrics: “Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost, so it’s time to let it go.”

Cyrus’ parents, Billy Ray and Tish, were in the audience and applauded their daughter as she left the stage.

Former Disney Channel star Cyrus and Hunger Games actor Hemsworth, 29, stunned fans when they announced their split this month.

A representative for Cyrus said in a statement to People magazine: “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

“They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Hemsworth has since filed for divorce at a court in Los Angeles.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met 10 years ago on the set of the film The Last Song. They tied the knot in December 2018.

PA Media