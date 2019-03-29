Miley Cyrus channels Hannah Montana with new blonde haircut

Miley Cyrus channelled Hannah Montana and showed off her new blonde hair inspired by her TV alter ego.

The pop star found fame while playing the teenager who lives a double life in the hit Disney Channel show and went back to her roots to recreate the look.

Cyrus took to her Instagram story to show off her new hair, after earlier teasing fans with a video of her head covered in foil.

Explaining the change, the 26-year-old said: “It was so hard going back and forth, I just decided I’ll be Hannah forever.”

Another selfie was captioned “icons only” while Cyrus also posted a 10-year challenge, contrasting her new look with that of Montana.

Cyrus also shared a video of herself singing along to the Hannah Montana opening theme, The Best Of Both Worlds.

Hannah Montana, which this week celebrated its 13th anniversary, featured Cyrus in the title role as a teenager juggling her school work while secretly being a famous pop star.

It catapulted Cyrus to fame and spawned a film.

