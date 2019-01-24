Miley Cyrus and Red Hot Chili Peppers added to Grammys live line-up

Miley Cyrus will join Cardi B in performing at next month’s Grammy Awards, with the pop star’s name announced as part of a second wave of live acts.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will also play alongside rapper Post Malone in a special performance at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

Also included in the second round of names are Californian producer H.E.R and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile.

It will be Carlile’s first time performing at the event, where she is nominated for six awards including both record and song of the year for The Joke.

They join Kacey Musgraves and Janelle Monae in performing on the night.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Dan + Shay will also hit the stage at the February 10 event.

Press Association