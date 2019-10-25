Miley Cyrus and Jeff Goldblum join forces for new jazz song

Miley Cyrus has teamed up with Hollywood star and jazz pianist Jeff Goldblum for a duet.

Miley Cyrus has teamed up with Hollywood star and jazz pianist Jeff Goldblum for a duet.

The unlikely pair perform together on newly announced track The Thrill Is Gone, previously recorded by Chet Baker, for Goldblum’s new album I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This.

The Jurassic Park actor, 67, has been playing the track for years with his band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, but had not yet recorded it.

Jeff Goldblum (Sela Shiloni)

It was while working on his second album that he suggested that his friend Cyrus, known for hits including Wrecking Ball and Nothing Breaks Like A Heart, lend her vocals to it.

Goldblum said: “Hearing the one and only Miley Cyrus sing one of our arrangements is both surreal and mesmerising.

“I can’t stop listening. It’s perfect.”

As well as Brit Award and Mercury Prize nominee Anna Calvi, Goldblum’s second album also features collaborations with Sharon Van Etten, Fiona Apple, Inara George and Gina Saputo.

Goldblum released his debut album The Capitol Studios Sessions in 2018 and earlier this year made his Glastonbury Festival debut.

Last month it was announced that Goldblum will reunite with his original Jurassic Park co-stars Laura Dern and Sam Neill in the next instalment of the dinosaur film franchise.

I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This will be released on November 1 on Decca Records.

PA Media