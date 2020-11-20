Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa team up for steamy Prisoner music video

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa hit the road in the steamy 1980s-inspired music video for Prisoner (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa hit the road in the steamy 1980s-inspired music video for Prisoner.

The track features on Cyrus’ upcoming album Plastic Hearts, which will be released next week.

The accompanying music video opens with Cyrus and Lipa decked out in ’80s-era leather jackets while at the wheel of a tour bus.

They quickly jump into the back seats to partake in some on-tour debauchery, including ripping off their fishnet stockings and covering themselves in blood.

The pop stars share a steamy embrace while Cyrus, 27, attempts to take a bite out of 25-year-old Lipa.

The bus eventually makes it to the venue – a grungy club – and the singers take to the stage.

However, the raunchy scenes do not stop there, with Cyrus and Lipa writhing together.

The video finishes with a message for Cyrus’ former loves. “In loving memory of all my exes,” it states. “Eat shit.”

Rumours of a collaboration between Cyrus and Lipa were sparked in August, when the former Hannah Montana star posted a picture of the pair in the studio alongside the caption: “Dua has heard what you haven’t….”

Plastic Hearts, Cyrus’ seventh studio album, is set for release on November 27.

