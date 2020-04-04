Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson deliver food to health staff

Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson have delivered food to health workers (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson have delivered food to healthcare workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Simpson posted an image on Instagram of the pair wheeling a trolley full of food parcels while wearing face masks.

In a video also posted on his social media, Simpson said: “During a pandemic we have to show a lot of support to all the healthcare workers doing an amazing job.

“So we are doing a big taco delivery to our local hospital.”

The packages had handwritten notes on them.

One said: “Thank-you for your support and love.

“Stay strong.”

Simpson also shared an image of a group of health workers posing with their meals.

Simpson and Cyrus have been dating since last year.

Cyrus, 27, has regularly been updating her fans on social media from self-isolation and has also broadcast her own regular programme on Instagram Live titled Bright Minded.

The show has featured interviews with stars including Demi Lovato, Hailey Bieber and Rita Ora.

