Milan’s La Scala opera house to reopen with Requiem in virus-devastated region

The famed La Scala opera house announced an autumn programme of concerts and ballets aimed as a signal of confidence that European cultural life can resume in full following the coronavirus lockdowns, and in support of artists who were left out of work during the shutdowns.

La Scala’s musical director, Riccardo Chailly, will launch the season on September 4 by conducting Verdi’s Requiem in Milan’s Duomo dedicated to victims of the coronavirus, followed by dates in Bergamo and Brescia, in solidarity with two of the hardest-hit provinces in the Lombardy region that has accounted for nearly half of Italy’s dead and nearly 40% of all confirmed infections.

Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala praised the decision to reprise the Requiem in the two-hard hit provinces, saying “in a region that had nearly 17,000 dead, it had deep meaning”.

La Scala during a visit by the Queen (Archive/PA)

La Scala during a visit by the Queen (Archive/PA)

The September 4 concert will also be broadcast in churches throughout the region.

The theatre itself will reopen on September 12 with a performance reserved for health care workers of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, with its optimistic Ode To Joy movement.

The limited calendar runs through December 5, when La Scala’s former musical director, Daniel Barenboim, returns to the theatre for a piano concert.

Mr Chailly will conduct 14 dates this autumn, while Zubin Mehta takes on 12.

The autumn programme is envisioned in two parts, with distancing rules in play both on and off stage through October 21, followed by a full opening of the theatre, with productions and seating both normalised.

That will mean two operas, La Traviata and Aida, will be presented as concerts in the first half, while La Boheme will be fully staged in November.

Milan's cathedral, the Duomo, will stage the Requiem (Anthony Devlin/AP)

Milan's cathedral, the Duomo, will stage the Requiem (Anthony Devlin/AP)

A ballet featuring principal dancers including Roberto Bolle will be performed as a gala, before Giselle is staged in full.

“I am optimistic,” general manager Dominique Meyer said.

“It is clear we can’t do the traditional theatre from the beginning, but we will do our best so that these emotions of the theatre can be rediscovered as soon as possible.”

The opera house normally announces the full season schedule in late spring, but due to the pandemic is limiting the schedule to dates through early December, leading up to the traditional December 7 gala season-opener, which Mr Meyer said he hopes can be held normally.

Mr Meyer said that the theatre had lost 23 million euros in box office sales due to the theatre’s closure since February.

The new schedule was devised with an eye to maintaining contractual agreements with artists engaged for a tour of Japan, which has been cancelled by the virus.

In a show of solidarity, Mr Barenboim has renounced payment for his performance.

PA Media