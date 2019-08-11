Mike Posner has said he feels “proud of this pain” after being bitten by a rattlesnake during his walk across America.

Mike Posner has said he feels “proud of this pain” after being bitten by a rattlesnake during his walk across America.

Mike Posner ‘proud of this pain’ as he recovers from rattlesnake bite

The singer-songwriter is currently walking across the entire US, but last week had to be airlifted to hospital after being bitten by a baby rattlesnake.

On Sunday, he said on Instagram that he had known his trek would be challenging and that he “could die doing it”, but that he felt proud of himself for pursuing his dream.

Sharing a video of himself rapping while in his hospital bed, Posner wrote: “I knew walking across America was going to be dangerous.

“I knew I could die doing it. I still might. So don’t feel sorry for me.

“I’m proud I’m in this hospital after chasing my dream and not sitting on the couch watching Netflix.

“I’m proud of this pain.”

He added: “If you understand this message, do not leave me sympathy comments, just write KEEP GOING.”

Earlier the singer, 31, shared a video of himself using a walker in the hospital.

“I’m on my way back,” he wrote.

Posner embarked on a hike across the US in April, starting in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

His plan was to walk 20 miles a day, reaching California in September.

Rattlesnakes bites on people are rarely fatal, with fewer than one in 600 resulting in death, according to the US Forest Service – while 33% of bites do not contain venom.

PA Media