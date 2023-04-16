| 16°C Dublin

Migos rapper Offset reveals back tattoo in memory of cousin Takeoff

In November, his Migos band member died at the age of 28.

Migos rapper Offset has revealed a tattoo in memory of band member Takeoff (Isabel Infantes/PA) Expand

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Migos rapper Offset has revealed a tattoo in memory of band member Takeoff, who died nearly six months ago at the age of 28.

Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, posted two images showing his back inked with the face of his cousin in a hoodie and wearing chain necklaces as he is surrounded by the galaxy and planets.

