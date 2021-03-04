Midday boogie: Everything you need to know about the RTÉ Choice Music Prize awards today

The virtual show for RTÉ’s Choice Music Prize will take place today, so if you’re looking to have a midday boogie at home it’s the perfect viewing.
The show will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2FM at 12pm today or you can watch it live from 1pm on the RTÉ player.
The acts nominated include Fontaines DC, Pillow Queens, Gavin James, Dermot Kennedy, Róisín Murphy and Niall Horan.
Every year the Choice Music Prize showcases the best in Irish music as a panel of music media professionals from Irish print, radio, TV and online will pick the winners.
Instead of using sales of airplay as criteria, the RTÉ Choice Music Prize judges focus, simply and solely, on the music.
This year's judges include Tracy Clifford, Lauren Murphy, Gemma Bradley and Pavel Barter.
The full shortlist of those up for the prizes are below:
Choice Music Prize Album of the Year
Choice Music Prize Song of the Year
Speaking about the award, Keith Johnson, director of marketing and membership at IMRO, said: “RTÉ Choice Music Prize recognises and champions some of our finest songwriters and IMRO is delighted to continue its longstanding association with this prestigious music prize.
"Irish music continues to push new boundaries and this prize provides a great platform for new music to resonate so strongly with audiences in Ireland and important overseas markets.”
Online Editors