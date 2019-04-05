Mick Jagger ‘on the mend’ after heart surgery

Sir Mick Jagger has said he is “on the mend” after undergoing heart surgery.

The Rolling Stones frontman had previously apologised to fans for having to postpone tour dates due to illness.

The 75-year-old has now thanked them for their messages of support after undergoing heart valve replacement surgery in New York.

Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend - and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 5, 2019

The singer took to Twitter to show his appreciation and praised medical staff for their efforts.

Sir Mick was forced to postpone tour dates in the US and Canada, announcing he was “devastated” to let down fans.

A statement from the group on March 30 said: “Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment.”

The singer is now recovering from his heart surgery.

Press Association