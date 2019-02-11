Michelle Obama stuns Grammys with surprise appearance in support of Alicia Keys

Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance on stage at the Grammy Awards, and said she was doing so to support her friend Alicia Keys.

The former US first lady received a rapturous response as she appeared on stage alongside the ceremony’s host Keys, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Speaking to the crowd of assembled stars in Los Angeles, Obama spoke of her love of music and its power to unite.

“From the Motown records I wore out on the south side to the “who run the world?” songs that fuelled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story and I know that’s true for everybody here.

“Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves, our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys. It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in.

“Music shows us that all of it matters; every story within every voice, every note within every song.”

“Is that right, ladies?” she then asked, to which the female stars alongside her responded: “Yes!”

Posting on Twitter after the show, Obama wrote: “A big part of friendship is showing up for your girls—that’s why I was thrilled to be there for the one and only @aliciakeys at the #GRAMMYs .

“She is one of the most genuine and thoughtful people I know—there’s no one better to help us all celebrate the unifying power of music!”

A number of celebrities posted on social media about the cameo, including model Bella Hadid, who tweeted: “Jada and Michelle. Michelle and Jada. Truly. My idols. I just. Together? Wow. Blessings.”

Piers Morgan posted: “Michelle Obama just stood on stage with Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys & Jennifer Lopez – and got an ovation ten times louder than the others combined. America’s most popular woman just stole the #Grammys2019.”

Press Association