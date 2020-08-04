Michael Eavis ‘moving heaven and earth’ for Glastonbury 2021

Michael Eavis has said he is “moving heaven and earth” to make sure that Glastonbury festival can go ahead next year.

The event was due to celebrate its 50th birthday in June but was forced to cancel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Founder Michael Eavis has said he is hopeful it will be able to take place next year but is still uncertain.

Michael Eavis backstage at the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset, in 2015 (Yui Mok/PA)

Michael Eavis backstage at the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset, in 2015 (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar were set to headline the Pyramid Stage this year to celebrate the festival’s landmark anniversary.

Eavis told ITV News West Country: “500 people is OK, isn’t it? But my job, 250,000 altogether, is too many people I suppose really.

“I’m still hoping I’m going to run next year. We’re moving heaven and earth to make sure that we do, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to happen, that’s just wishful thinking.”

However, asked if he worries about the future of the festival and what will happen after this year, he said: “No, I do not worry at all, I am so confident that it will survive.

“The only certainty I think is the year after, 2022. To be perfectly candid, so we might have to wait for two years maybe.

“But I am still hoping and we are fighting and working at it all the time to make sure it happens next year.”

He also said he believes the world of the performing arts will come back stronger after the crisis, saying: “Of course it will. My god, yeah. You can’t kill it off just like that. It will come back.

“It will come back, probably stronger actually.”

PA Media