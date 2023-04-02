Michael Bublé: ‘You are making a lot of people a lot of money. It’s hard to know who loves you for the right reasons’
Ahead of two shows in Dublin, the singer talks about age bringing him wisdom, how Van the Man inspired his career, and how family life has been his saviour
Barry Egan
By his own admission, Michael Bublé spent a long time being unhappy. Despite a stellar career as a Grammy-award winning singer, and being hailed as the natural successor to the likes of Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, something wasn’t sitting right with him.