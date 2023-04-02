| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Michael Bublé: ‘You are making a lot of people a lot of money. It’s hard to know who loves you for the right reasons’

Ahead of two shows in Dublin, the singer talks about age bringing him wisdom, how Van the Man inspired his career, and how family life has been his saviour

Michael Bublé plays the 3Arena in May Expand
Michael Buble and Van Morrison perform during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 46th Annual Induction And Awards, 2015. Picture by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Expand
Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Photo: Mindy Small Expand
Michael Bublé Expand

Close

Michael Bublé plays the 3Arena in May

Michael Bublé plays the 3Arena in May

Michael Buble and Van Morrison perform during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 46th Annual Induction And Awards, 2015. Picture by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Michael Buble and Van Morrison perform during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 46th Annual Induction And Awards, 2015. Picture by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Photo: Mindy Small

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Photo: Mindy Small

Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé

/

Michael Bublé plays the 3Arena in May

Barry Egan Twitter Email

By his own admission, Michael Bublé spent a long time being unhappy. Despite a stellar career as a Grammy-award winning singer, and being hailed as the natural successor to the likes of Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, something wasn’t sitting right with him.

I was not a happy man for many years. I never thought I could hold a relationship,” he told Vanity Fair in 2013. “Because how could anyone love me if I didn’t?”

Related topics

More On People & Culture Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy