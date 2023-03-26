| 2.8°C Dublin

Michael Buble delights young fan by asking O2 crowd to sing her happy birthday

The Canadian singer encouraged the crowd of 15,000 to wish the child a happy birthday during his 26th performance at The O2.

Michael Buble performs at the O2 in London, celebrating his 20th anniversary (Ian West/PA) Expand

Michael Buble performs at the O2 in London, celebrating his 20th anniversary (Ian West/PA)

By Lily Ford, PA

Michael Buble delighted a young fan by asking a crowd of 15,000 to sing happy birthday to her upon his return to The O2.

The Canadian singer, off the back of his Grammy win in early February, celebrated his 20th anniversary and 26th performance at the venue on Sunday as part of the Higher Tour, his first UK arena tour in four years.

