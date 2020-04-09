Michael Ball announces return to Radio 2 following self-isolation

Michael Ball has announced that he is set to return to BBC Radio 2 to present his programme after ending his period of self-isolation.

The singer and presenter has been self-isolating for the last two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Ball, 57, said he was now “feeling a lot better”, and would return to present The Michael Ball Show on Sunday.

He said: “Just a little update to say I’ve done my two and a half weeks in isolation.

“Feeling a lot better, and the great news is I can come back and do the radio show this Sunday.

“I have missed it so much and I can’t wait to be there, to hopefully put a smile on your face, play some great music and catch up with you all.”

He added that he hoped listeners are “staying safe” and “staying positive” during the pandemic.

Richard Madeley had been standing in for Ball on the programme.

Ball previously said that he was planning to use his quarantine period to watch “all the Marvel movies in order… again”.

The Michael Ball Show is on BBC Radio 2 at 11am on Sunday.

PA Media