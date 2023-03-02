| 5.8°C Dublin

MI5 not fit to keep us safe, says father of Arena attack’s youngest victim

The inquiry into the atrocity found it might have been prevented if MI5 had acted more swiftly on intelligence received in the months before.

Floral tributes in St Ann&rsquo;s Square, close to the Manchester Arena (Danny Lawson/PA) Expand

By Kim Pilling and Pat Hurst, PA

The father of the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena bombing said M15 are “not fit to keep us safe”, as its boss said he was “profoundly sorry” the attack was not stopped.

The security service’s director general, Ken McCallum, issued the apology after the public inquiry into the May 2017 atrocity found it might have been prevented if MI5 had acted more swiftly on a piece of intelligence received in the months before.

