MI5 boss ‘profoundly sorry’ at failure to prevent Manchester Arena attack

Director general Ken McCallum spoke on Thursday after the inquiry’s findings were published.

By Flora Thompson, PA Home Affairs Correspondent

The boss of MI5 made an unprecedented public apology as he acknowledged the security service did not seize the “slim” chance it had of thwarting the Manchester Arena terror attack.

Director general Ken McCallum expressed “deep regret” that intelligence was not gathered which may have stopped suicide bomber Salman Abedi in his tracks, as he said he was “profoundly sorry” that MI5 was unable to prevent the 2017 atrocity that killed 22 people and injured hundreds.

