Metallica ‘very grateful’ to have first UK number one in 15 years

Lewis Capaldi’s song Wish You The Best has debuted at number one in the single charts

Metallica attain first number one album in 15 years with 72 Seasons. (Official Charts) Expand

Metallica attain first number one album in 15 years with 72 Seasons. (Official Charts)

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Metallica are “very grateful” to have their first UK number one in 15 years with the album 72 Seasons.

The American heavy metal rock group – which features James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo in the line-up – have secured a fourth top record, the Official Charts Company has said.

