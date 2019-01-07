Melissa McCarthy smuggled sandwiches into Golden Globes to feed hungry celebs

Actress Melissa McCarthy smuggled a batch of 30 ham and cheese sandwiches into this year’s Golden Globes to feed hungry stars during the ceremony.

As is often the case with awards shows, dinner was served while many celebrities were still on the red carpet to avoid extra noise, so the Can You Ever Forgive Me? star took matters into her own hands.

“I’ve been handing them out to everyone,” McCarthy told Variety. “Next year, I’m bringing hot dogs.”

British actress Olivia Colman acknowledged the charitable act during her acceptance speech for best actress in a musical or comedy, shouting from the stage “thank you for the sandwiches!”.

"Hi, thank you for the sandwiches" -- Olivia Colman is the best. #GoldenGlobes — Rob Owen (@RobOwenTV) January 7, 2019

Actress Jessica Chastain reportedly asked how McCarthy managed to get the snacks into the auditorium but added: “It’s a good idea because by the time you get into the ballroom dinner has already been served, and you’re always so hungry.”

A picture of the savoury snacks given to Variety shows they appear to have come from restaurant Joan’s on Third, where a “fromager d’affinois and apricot glazed ham” sandwich costs 7.95 US dollars (£6.24).

Press Association