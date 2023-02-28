| 4.9°C Dublin

Mel B presses Keir Starmer to make tackling domestic abuse a key mission

The Labour leader said he would make the issue a priority after being grilled by the Spice Girls star.

Former Spice Girl Melanie Brown (Stefan Rousseau/PA) Expand

Former Spice Girl Melanie Brown (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

By Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor

Mel B has urged Sir Keir Starmer to make tackling domestic violence one of his “national missions” if he becomes prime minister.

The Labour leader said he would make the issue a priority after being grilled by the Spice Girl, a survivor of domestic abuse who is campaigning for change.

