Meghan Trainor reveals she is expecting her first child with Daryl Sabara

The news was announced on Twitter (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Meghan Trainor has revealed she is expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara.

The singer said they are “so beyond happy and excited”.

She revealed the news on Twitter alongside an ultrasound scan of the unborn child.

You all know how long Iâve wanted this!!!!😭🥰 @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WEâRE PREGNANTTTTT!!! 🎁😍🥳 pic.twitter.com/u5MiFm8OZl — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) October 7, 2020

Trainor, 26, said: “You all know how long I’ve wanted this!

“Daryl Sabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year!”

Actor Sabara, 28, who starred in Spy Kids, also shared a photo of the ultrasound scan on social media.

Expand Close Meghan Trainor (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Meghan Trainor (Ian West/PA)

Alongside the image, he wrote: “I love you Meghan Trainor and I can’t wait to start a family with you.”

The couple got engaged in December 2017, when actor Sabara surprised Trainor with a proposal on her 24th birthday.

They tied the knot the following year.

Expand Close Meghan Trainor was a judge on The Voice in 2020 (Ben Birchall/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Meghan Trainor was a judge on The Voice in 2020 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards, actress Hailee Steinfeld and rapper P Diddy were among those to send the couple messages on social media.

Edwards said: “Oh my goodness! Congratulations! I’m so happy for you both!

“You just know this little bundle of joy will be the sweetest and coolest with you two as parents!”

Steinfeld wrote: “Meghan!! Congratulations mama.”

Diddy simply said: “Congrats!”

PA Media