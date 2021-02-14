Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara share baby news

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have welcomed the birth of their son.

They revealed on social media that he has been named Riley and was born on Monday.

It is the married couple’s first child together.

Singer Trainor, 27, wrote on Instagram: “This sweet baby boy’s due date was on Valentine’s Day.

“We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE.

“Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!”

Actor Sabara, 28, who starred in Spy Kids, added: “@meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I’m so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world.”

The couple got engaged in December 2017, when actor Sabara surprised Trainor with a proposal on her 24th birthday.

They tied the knot the following year.

PA Media