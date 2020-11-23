Megan Thee Stallion mops up AMAs win for X-rated single WAP

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B were honoured at the American Music Awards for their headline-making single WAP (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp)

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B were honoured at the American Music Awards for their headline-making single WAP.

The song arrived in August and raised eyebrows due to its explicit lyrics, with arguing WAP was unsuitable for young listeners.

Despite the controversy, it reached number one in both the UK and US, helped by a viral dance challenge.

Thee category is BODY pic.twitter.com/mnVjuc9KMO — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 23, 2020

And it has received another accolade, winning the AMA for favourite rap/hip-hop song during Sunday’s ceremony.

Cardi B could not make the show so Megan Thee Stallion accepted the prize on her own and thanked fans for their support.

Cardi B shared her response on Twitter. She said: “Thank you guys soooo much. Me and Meg really appreciate all the love from fans, celebs everybody that supported the song. Also thanks for voting .”

The Grammy winner said if she had known they would win she would have rearranged her dental appointment.

It was not Megan Thee Stallion’s only time on stage at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. She performed the song Body live for the first time. The track is from her new debut album, Good News.

After delivering a typically energetic performance, the 25-year-old tweeted: “I love MY body and NOBODY OWNS IT BUT ME.”

PA Media