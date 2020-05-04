Megan Thee Stallion: I cried the day Beyonce collaboration came out

Megan Thee Stallion has said she cried the day her collaboration with Beyonce was released.

The pair have teamed up for Savage (Remix), with proceeds from the track benefiting Bread Of Life Houston’s Covid-19 Relief efforts in their hometown in Texas.

The rapper told Apple Music: “I woke up and I knew the song was coming out but it was still like ‘is it really gonna drop? Are we doing this for real for real?’

“I mean, I cried, like I had to call my grandma.”

She added: “I really can’t believe it, because being from Houston, Beyonce is just Queen. That’s all you know.

“There’s no debate, there’s nothing else to say — who’s better than Beyonce?

“Nobody knew I was working on the song, nobody knew we was working on the song. I didn’t tell my best friend, I didn’t tell nobody on my team. I didn’t tell anybody.”

Megan, real name Megan Pete, said she first met the Destiny’s Child star at a new year’s eve party at the house the singer shares with husband Jay-Z, and said: “Oh my god, we really danced like all night, I was really in there cutting up.

“I was like ‘Wow, Beyonce accepts my turn up … she likes ratchet Megs’ and I love it.”

She continued: “I got a call one day and they were like ‘Yeah … Beyonce’s gonna do a remix of Savage’ and I was like ‘shut the f*** up.

“I didn’t believe it, I was like ‘okay, whatever’. I talked to her after the song came out, she was just super supportive.

“Every time I see her she’s always like telling me ‘keep going, keep going hard, you really got it — do you’.

“She’s somebody that really inspired me too, so just to know that Beyonce even has heard any of my music or just has watched me as an artist come up doing what I’m doing, and that she’s rocking with me enough to even do a song with me, that’s really something that touched my heart because I looked up to Beyonce since I was young.

“It just seemed like a dream but in the back of my head I just always knew that at some point in my life I have to do a song with Beyonce.”

PA Media