Meet superstar Irish violinist Gregory Harrington — ‘I never believed I was the most talented, but I had the determination to succeed’

The Mount Merrion native is about to play Carnegie Hall for the fifth time. He tells how he never believed he was a particularly gifted musician and still practises seven hours daily, why the muse doesn’t always pay and talking grief with President Biden

"There was three feet of snow outside. Andrew Hetherington [the renowned Dublin-born, US-based photographer] was taking photographs. I had a fax in my hand from then-Taoiseach Bertie Ahern wishing me luck… it was a really beautiful experience." Irish violinist Gregory Harrington. Photo: Daniel Welch
&ldquo;There was three feet of snow outside. Andrew Hetherington [the renowned Dublin-born, US-based photographer] was taking photographs. I had a fax in my hand from then-Taoiseach Bertie Ahern wishing me luck… it was a really beautiful experience.&rdquo; Irish violinist Gregory Harrington. Photo: Daniel Welch

Marie Kelly

There’s a famous anecdote about the iconic NYC concert venue Carnegie Hall, which goes like this: a pedestrian on 57th Street stopped the world-famous violin virtuoso Jascha Heifetz and inquired, “Could you tell me how to get to Carnegie Hall?”

Yes,” replied Heifetz. “Practice!”

