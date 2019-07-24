Meek Mill launches new record label with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

Rapper-turned-entrepreneur Meek Mill is launching a new record label in a joint venture with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

Rapper-turned-entrepreneur Meek Mill is launching a new record label in a joint venture with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

The two hip-hop players celebrated the launch of Dream Chasers Records on Tuesday at the Roc Nation headquarters in New York City.

They signed contracts at a news conference, popping champagne to celebrate the partnership.

Dream Chasers Records x @rocnation official joint venture label



“Black entrepreneur, nobody did us no favors...Nobody gave us shit, WE MADE US” - @S_C_ pic.twitter.com/lBu0Rs4FVr — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 24, 2019

“Of course I had offers to do a lot of business with other people, but the relationship we’ve built from (Roc Nation) believing in me through my whole career, through my ups and downs, and the morals they showed to me and my team when it wasn’t in their best interest to have showed it – I feel comfortable going through this right here at home,” Mill said.

“We’re ready to work. We’re just starting the beginning of a new chapter, a new page.”

Mill, 32, will lead Dream Chasers as president, overseeing the label and its staff.

Mill built a strong fan base and buzz in Philadelphia with a string of mixtapes, and reached the mainstream when he topped the charts with his major-label debut in 2012.

He has released two platinum albums and two gold records and reached the top 25 of the pop charts with songs like Going Bad and All Eyes on You.

He even beat Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Dr Dre to win top rap album at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards.

.@MeekMill launches Dream Chasers Records, a joint venture label with #RocNation. @MeekMill will serve as the President of Dream Chasers, where he will oversee the label and build a staff. pic.twitter.com/JTVCWmpNzV — Roc Nation (@RocNation) July 24, 2019

Jay-Z, hip-hop’s ultimate businessman, said he and Mill not only bonded musically, but in other areas.

“His integrity, his honesty, his sense of responsibility,” Jay-Z said about Mill.

“Everything that he’s done leading up to this point, it showed that he can carry that weight for the next generation of people.”

Jay-Z said he and Mill not only bonded musically, but in other areas (Greg Allen/Invision/AP)Jay-Z, Mill and others joined forces earlier this year to form a coalition that lobbies for changes to state probation and parole laws, called the Reform Alliance.

Mill became a symbol for criminal justice reform activists after a judge in Pennsylvania sentenced him to two to four years in prison for minor violations of his probation conditions in a decade-old gun and drug possession case.

He spent months in prison before a court ordered his release.

“We come from the same neighbourhoods, been through the same things,” said Jay-Z, who grew up in the Marcy Projects complex in Brooklyn.

“We’re some of the few that made it through … (and) that responsibility is not lost on us.”

Mill added: “Me coming out of prison this time, I signed up for a bigger responsibility.

“I always felt like I had a responsibility to lead the culture as much as I can.

“I always say Jay-Z and others that came before me was like a snowplough for people like myself.

“They made it easier to walk through the snowstorm.

“I want to continue to be a snowplough for the next generation coming behind me.”

For his new label, Mill said he hopes to sign hardworking artists looking to move the needle, “not a social media success for the weekend or for the month”.

The rapper will launch his Legendary Nights Tour on August 28 with Future and will release a five-episode documentary series on August 9 on Amazon Prime Video called Free Meek, which follows his fight for exoneration in his legal case and his work with the Reform Alliance.

Jay-Z said Mill will be a success in whatever he tries.

“I know he can make music. We’ve seen that. We’ve heard the music. I think he cannot only make music, he can make stars. Not only can he make stars, he can make film. He can do anything he wants,” he said.

PA Media