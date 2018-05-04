Media using sex allegations to kill my legacy – R Kelly

The American R&B artist said in a statement on Friday that he is “heartbroken” by the accusations.

Calling himself “a God-fearing man, a son, a brother, and most importantly a father”, Kelly said the media “has dissected and manipulated these false allegations”.

R Kelly arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards in Florida in 2005 (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges in Chicago in 2008, but speculation about his alleged sexual misconduct has continued.