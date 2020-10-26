McFly to appear in ‘intimate and emotional’ one-off ITV special

McFly will feature in an ‘intimate and emotional’ one-off ITV special documenting the band’s history (Ian West/PA)

McFly will feature in an “intimate and emotional” one-off ITV special documenting the band’s history.

In McFly: It’s All About Us, the chart-topping group will talk about their early days, the formation of the McBusted supergroup and the truth about why they took a break.

ITV said it is the first time they have revealed the truth behind their hiatus, adding: “Until now they haven’t felt ready to share.”

The hour-long programme, set to air in November, will include a performance and was filmed at the Union Chapel in London in front of the band’s families.

Members Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd will all feature, with ITV promising never-before-seen footage and “refreshingly honest conversations with one another”.

The band said: “This is the true and open story of our band and our friendship, the challenges we’ve faced as well as highs we could never have dreamt of and why we’re stronger now than ever.”

McFly formed in 2003 and are known for songs including Obviously, All About You and Five Colours In Her Hair.

They went on a break in 2016 and reunited last year. Their latest album, Young Dumb Thrills, is set for release on November 13.

