McFly re-records number one song in aid of NHS

Members of pop band McFly have re-recorded their number one single All About You from their separate homes in aid of the NHS.

The single, originally released in aid of Comic Relief in 2005, was re-recorded onto YouTube and shows each of the band members and their families and pets singing at home.

Sharing the video to Twitter, McFly said: “We’ve recorded a YouTube video to say thanks to the NHS and to keep you entertained at home whilst raising money… please watch, re-watch, share and donate.”

Weâve recorded a @YouTube video to say thanks to the @NHSuk and to keep you entertained at home whilst raising money. 100% of the royalties from this video will go to @NHSCharities so please watch, rewatch, share and donate. Stay safe 🤟🏻🌈 https://t.co/Gv0k37zGDG pic.twitter.com/BtT2KumqC6 — mcfly (@mcflymusic) April 16, 2020

“Hello, it’s McFly here,” Danny Jones started the video by saying.

“While we’re going through one of the most challenging times we will ever experience, we know that there are some incredible people out there risking their lives every day.”

Tom Fletcher said: “We wanted to say thanks the only way we know how, through music… right now it is without doubt, all about you.”

The band, which has been on a musical hiatus since 2016, announced in September last year that it was reforming for a series of arena shows, however these have now been postponed until later this year.

PA Media