| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Maya Jama and Ashley Roberts among early arrivals on Brits red carpet

The stars of the music world are descending on the O2 Arena in London ahead of the ceremony.

Maya Jama attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

Maya Jama attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London (Ian West/PA)

Maya Jama attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London (Ian West/PA)

Maya Jama attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London (Ian West/PA)

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Maya Jama and Ashley Roberts were among the first stars to hit the red carpet at the Brit Awards.

Love Island host Jama, 28, wore a strapless black midi dress with gold detailing as she arrived at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.

Most Watched

Privacy