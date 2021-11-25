Maximo Park, Example and Ella Henderson added to TRNSMT line-up

Revellers at the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green (Lesley Martin/PA)

Maximo Park, Example and Ella Henderson are among the acts set to play the TRNSMT festival next year, organisers have announced.

The annual event at Glasgow Green has also added Nina Nesbitt, Sam Fender, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Self Esteem, Griff, The Lathums, Tom Grennan and Brooke Combe to the line-up.

TRNSMT will take place from July 8-10, with pre-sale tickets available from Thursday and general release at 10am on Friday.

Organisers have also announced the dates acts will appear.

Ella Henderson is set to appear at the festival (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ella Henderson is set to appear at the festival (Joe Giddens/PA)

Headliner Paolo Nutini will play on the Friday as will Sam Fender, who topped the charts this year with his second album Seventeen Going Under, and Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

Tom Grennan, who collaborated earlier this year with Calvin Harris on the summer anthem By Your Side, will also join the Friday line-up with Ella Henderson, The Lathums, Callum Beattie and punk rock band The Regrettes.

Luke La Volpe, who picked up the Scottish Music Award for Breakthrough Artist in 2020, has also been confirmed for Friday alongside Brooke Coombe.

On Saturday, Brit Award Rising Star Award winner Griff will perform as will Self Esteem, Example, Wet Leg, Pip Bloom and Maximo Park.

The Strokes will headline Saturday, with Foals, The Snuts, Fontaines D.C and Jimmy Eat World also already announced as appearing.

Lewis Capaldi will headline on Sunday, which will also feature Nina Nesbitt, Mimi Webb, Mae Muller, Easy Life, Thomas Headon and DJ and producer Sigala.

Maximo Park said they were looking forward to returning to Glasgow.

They said: “We finished our recent UK tour with a fantastic gig in Glasgow, so we’re really looking forward to heading back – the crowds there are always so passionate.

“It’s great to be on the same stage as exciting acts like Self Esteem and Wet Leg.”

Nina Nesbitt said: “I can’t wait to play my first festival back in over two years.

“I’m even more excited that it’s in Scotland at TRNSMT. I can’t wait to play to a home crowd again.”

Easy Life said Scotland shows “always go off”, while Callum Beattie added: “You can get your singles played all over the world and sell a shed full of albums, but as a Scottish artist, I know I’m making real progress when I get asked to play at TRNSMT, Scotland’s biggest and best festival.”